WASHINGTON, March 19 A tanker carrying
contraband Libyan oil was headed toward Libya on Wednesday after
being seized this week by U.S. commandos in the Mediterranean,
the Pentagon said, adding that U.S. sailors were supervising the
ship's crew and detaining the Libyan rebels who had spirited the
vessel out of port.
The North Korean-flagged Morning Glory, which was disavowed
by Pyongyang over the incident, was expected to arrive in
international waters near Libya in two to three days, a Pentagon
spokesman said. Discussions continued about the fate of the
rebels and the ship.
"I don't know that we've come to a final decision but the
discussion is that we will turn them over to the government of
Libya," said Army Colonel Steve Warren, the spokesman.
Warren said the Morning Glory was being escorted by the USS
Stout, a guided-missile destroyer, and that 25 U.S. sailors were
embarked aboard the tanker, overseeing the crew and detaining
the three Libyan rebels who had taken control.
"They're supervising the transit, along with performing
security, navigation and communications tasks," he said. "The
USS Stout is escorting the Morning Glory towards Libya. The
three Libyans who had taken control of the Morning Glory remain
now under U.S. control aboard the Morning Glory."
Warren said the U.S. SEAL commando team that originally
boarded the Morning Glory from an inflatable boat early on
Monday as it sat off Cyprus had been removed from the tanker.
The SEALs took control of the vessel in less than two hours with
no one hurt and no shots fired.
Warren said the Morning Glory was expected to arrive off
Libyan territorial waters in two to three days, when the ship
will receive instructions about a final destination in Libya.
In addition to the Libyan gunmen, Warren said, the ship had
an international crew of 21 people: six Pakistanis, six Indians,
three Sri Lankans, two Syrians, two Sudanese and two Eritreans.
The Morning Glory was loaded with oil at Es Sider, a Libyan
port controlled by anti-government rebels who intended to sell
the crude on the global market.
Gunmen demanding regional autonomy and a share of the oil
wealth had loaded the ship and eluded the Libyan navy to get to
international waters, triggering a political crisis in Tripoli
that toppled the prime minister.
The United States intervened militarily after being asked to
do so by the governments of Libya and Cyprus, U.S. officials
said.
