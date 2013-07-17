* Gabonese source says ship now near Nigeria
* Attack points to expansion south of threat
By Jonathan Saul and Jean-Rovys Dababy
LONDON/LIBREVILLE, July 17 Pirates have hijacked
an oil products tanker with 24 crew onboard off the Gabon coast,
the vessel's operator said on Wednesday, the most southerly in a
spate of raids in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea shipping zone.
A Gabonese naval source said the ship was now believed to be
in Nigerian waters. Officials in that country were not available
to comment on the report.
Pirates are thought to have boarded the Maltese-flagged
Cotton tanker, carrying a partly loaded cargo of fuel oil, on
Monday near Gabon's Port Gentil in the first reported attack in
that region in the past five years, Turkish operator Geden Lines
said.
"The company is in contact with the families of the 24
Indian crew members on board and the appropriate authorities
have been contacted," Geden Lines said in a statement.
The Gulf of Guinea, which includes Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory
Coast as well as Gabon, is a major source of oil, cocoa and,
increasingly, metals for world markets. Unlike the Horn of
Africa, international navies are not actively engaged in
counter-piracy missions in the region.
"The attack occurred around 200 nautical miles (NM) further
south than the previous most southerly attack," security firm
AKE said. "It therefore marks a significant expansion of the
geographical range of Gulf of Guinea piracy."
"It also demonstrates the regional nature of the illegal
fuel trade, the supply of which tankers such as Cotton are
generally hijacked for," it said.
A Gabonese naval source, who asked not to be named, said the
tanker was attacked by 12 to 15 gunmen armed with AK-47 assault
rifles.
"The ship that was captured is now off the coast of Nigeria.
It has been identified by our coast guard," the source said.
Unlike waters off the Horn of Africa, where ships can move
past at high speed with armed guards on board, many vessels have
to anchor off West African coastal nations, with little
protection, making them a soft target for criminals.
Earlier this week, the International Maritime Bureau, a
shipping watchdog, warned that the Gulf of Guinea, known for
attacks on oil industry vessels and the theft of gas oil, had
seen a surge in kidnappings at sea this year, with a wider range
of ship types being targeted.
"There continues to be significant under-reporting of
attacks - a phenomenon highlighted by the IMB year-on-year. This
prevents meaningful response by the authorities and endangers
other vessels sailing into the area unaware of the precise
nature of the threat," the IMB said in a statement.
Last month, the Joint War Committee, which groups syndicate
members from the Lloyd's Market Association as well as
representatives from London's insurance company market, added
Togo to its list of high risk areas for merchant shipping, which
already includes Nigeria and Benin, reflecting the worsening
risks.
