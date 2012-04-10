* LR market sees sluggish demand

* Transatlantic cargo push still sought

LONDON, April 10 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Tuesday as slow business kept earnings within a recent range.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route stood at W94.09 on Tuesday from W91.30 on Thursday and W87.35 last Tuesday. There was no data for Monday or last Friday due to public holidays.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan, were at W112.46 on Tuesday, from W111.91 on Thursday and W109.05 last Tuesday.

"The weak state of the LR1 market continues with little change in rate," consultants MSI said.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved to W139.17, or $7,426 a day when translated into average earnings on Tuesday, from W138.41 or $7,069 a day on Thursday and W140.63 or $7,654 a day last Tuesday.

Brokers said tighter tanker availability and hopes for firmer bookings had bolstered expectations before the Easter break for bigger gains in earnings.

"Demand has simply not been strong enough to support higher rates. U.S. pipeline ... activity has been robust in recent weeks, suggesting that domestic production has been adequately supplying USAC mogas demand and possibly undermining the transatlantic market," broker SSY said.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then. In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

"Product tanker rates continue to lag as refinery closures and week product demand in the US/Europe have limited charter volumes," Deutsche Bank said.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W136.27 on Tuesday from W137.33 on Thursday and W138.33 last Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)