* LR market sees sluggish demand
* Transatlantic cargo push still sought
LONDON, April 10 Tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Tuesday
as slow business kept earnings within a recent range.
Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle
East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route stood at W94.09 on Tuesday from
W91.30 on Thursday and W87.35 last Tuesday. There was no data
for Monday or last Friday due to public holidays.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan, were at W112.46 on Tuesday,
from W111.91 on Thursday and W109.05 last Tuesday.
"The weak state of the LR1 market continues with little
change in rate," consultants MSI said.
Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes
from Rotterdam to New York moved to W139.17, or $7,426 a day
when translated into average earnings on Tuesday, from W138.41
or $7,069 a day on Thursday and W140.63 or $7,654 a day last
Tuesday.
Brokers said tighter tanker availability and hopes for
firmer bookings had bolstered expectations before the Easter
break for bigger gains in earnings.
"Demand has simply not been strong enough to support higher
rates. U.S. pipeline ... activity has been robust in recent
weeks, suggesting that domestic production has been adequately
supplying USAC mogas demand and possibly undermining the
transatlantic market," broker SSY said.
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then. In April last year rates
reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline
demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.
"Product tanker rates continue to lag as refinery closures
and week product demand in the US/Europe have limited charter
volumes," Deutsche Bank said.
Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W136.27 on Tuesday from W137.33 on
Thursday and W138.33 last Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)