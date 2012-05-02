HOUSTON May 2 An oil products tanker collided with a floating offshore drilling rig on Wednesday as it headed inbound in the Aransas Pass Channel near Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

There were no reports of significant pollution or injuries from the collision, though the rig had a minor leak of hydraulic oil from a damaged crane, the Coast Guard said.

The 750-foot tanker, the F8 Pride flagged in the Marshall Islands, hit the jackup rig owned by Rowan Companies Inc in the channel Wednesday morning. Nearby tug boats helped the tanker extricate itself from the rig, which sustained "significant damage," the Coast Guard said.

The Aransas Pass Channel was open to traffic, the Coast Guard said. The collision is under investigation.