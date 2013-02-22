LONDON Feb 22 BP tanker drivers have
begun a three-day strike at Petroineos's Grangemouth refinery in
Scotland over a plan to transfer some of them to another
employer, which would affect their pensions and pay.
Some 42 members of trade union Unite are striking over Air
BP's decision to award a contract to express delivery company
DHL to take over the transport of fuel to Scottish
airports such as Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
The switch will entail the transfer of 15 BP employees on an
aviation distribution contract to DHL in March, a BP spokesman
said.
The strike began at 0400 GMT on Friday and will go on until
0800 GMT on Monday, Unite said.
"Two thirds of the workforce affected stand to lose up to
1,500 pounds ($2,300) a year on their salary because they're
losing a share-match scheme that BP introduced last year as
opposed to a pay rise," a Unite spokesman said in an interview
by phone from the picket line.
He added that one third of the staff on the aviation
contract will lose up to 13,000 pounds a year per person from
their pensions.
"The dispute has been rumbling on since last year, when BP
offered the share-match scheme instead of a percentage pay
rise," he said.
BP said that contingency plans had been put in place to try
to minimise disruption to fuel deliveries.
"We've been sending deliveries using other drivers to ensure
there is continuity of supply to airports and retail
forecourts," the BP spokesman said. "We believe stocks are at a
good level."