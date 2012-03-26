LONDON, March 26 UK fuel tanker drivers have voted to go on strike to improve terms and conditions, the Unite union said on Monday, prompting worries about possible disruption of supply to petrol stations around the country.

Some 61 percent of those voting across seven companies were in favour of strike action, the union said.

"These votes send a clear message throughout the industry and should prompt all the major companies to get around the table to establish minimum standards," Diana Holland, Unite assistant general secretary, said. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Stephen Addison)