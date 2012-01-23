* Strait of Houmuz tension eyed

* Tanker supply glut to remain downside factor

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Jan 23 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route edged lower on Monday as market activity slowed after a rush of activity which saw earnings reach their highest in nearly a year.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W65.09 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $31,422 a day when translated into average earnings, from W65.37 or $32,274 day on Friday and W56.10 or $18,492 a day last Monday. They were at their highest on Friday since late February 2011.

Brokers said up to 50 tankers had been fixed last week with Chinese buyers aiming to book cargoes before this week's lunar new year holidays.

"Given the extent of gains realised during the present rally, the market appears to have neared its peak with an increased likelihood of a correction during the coming month," broker CR Weber said.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average VLCC earnings turned negative on Aug. 1 for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008. They have remained volatile and have been above the $10,000 a day level since Nov. 11 last year.

"We believe something exceptional needs to happen, be it the scrapping of younger ships, increased slow steaming, or the return of significant amounts of floating storage, for rates to normalise, as otherwise we don't believe regular supply/demand dynamics will be in balance again for a while," Cantor Fitzgerald said.

Tanker players said the outlook remained challenging, with downside risks for the sector given worries about the global and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, are still to hit the global fleet.

"Although the number of tankers scheduled to enter into the market in 2012 is significantly less than scheduled for 2011, the tanker market is still suffering from the effect of the previously swollen orderbook," broker E.A. Gibson said.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W37.27 from W37.57 on Friday and W35.21 last Monday.

Brokers said the market continued to watch Iran and the threat it may block the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"Assuming Iran even has the ability to close the Strait for any significant period of time, a closure or even any temporary disruption to commercial traffic would likely have huge economic ramifications for the crude tanker market, particularly for VLCCs," Cantor Fitzgerald said.

"However, we continue to believe that Iranian motivations to attempt this act make little economic sense. Nearly all of the crude transiting the Strait is eastbound, primarily to China and Japan, and China remains an ally of Iran."

Cross Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W86.38 on Monday, from W88.67 on Friday and W95.63 last Monday.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W88.50 or $23,915 a day from W90.77 or $25,749 a day on Friday and W99.62 or $33,557 a day last Monday.

"Western suezmax markets were less active last week, allowing tonnage to build and lowering rates," broker SSY said on Monday.