* Strait of Houmuz tension eyed
* Tanker supply glut to remain downside factor
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 23 Crude oil tanker earnings
on the major Middle East route edged lower on Monday as market
activity slowed after a rush of activity which saw earnings
reach their highest in nearly a year.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W65.09 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or $31,422 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W65.37 or $32,274 day on
Friday and W56.10 or $18,492 a day last Monday. They were at
their highest on Friday since late February 2011.
Brokers said up to 50 tankers had been fixed last week with
Chinese buyers aiming to book cargoes before this week's lunar
new year holidays.
"Given the extent of gains realised during the present
rally, the market appears to have neared its peak with an
increased likelihood of a correction during the coming month,"
broker CR Weber said.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
Average VLCC earnings turned negative on Aug. 1 for the
first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data
in 2008. They have remained volatile and have been above the
$10,000 a day level since Nov. 11 last year.
"We believe something exceptional needs to happen, be it the
scrapping of younger ships, increased slow steaming, or the
return of significant amounts of floating storage, for rates to
normalise, as otherwise we don't believe regular supply/demand
dynamics will be in balance again for a while," Cantor
Fitzgerald said.
Tanker players said the outlook remained challenging, with
downside risks for the sector given worries about the global and
the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, are
still to hit the global fleet.
"Although the number of tankers scheduled to enter into the
market in 2012 is significantly less than scheduled for 2011,
the tanker market is still suffering from the effect of the
previously swollen orderbook," broker E.A. Gibson said.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W37.27 from W37.57 on Friday and W35.21 last Monday.
Brokers said the market continued to watch Iran and the
threat it may block the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"Assuming Iran even has the ability to close the Strait for
any significant period of time, a closure or even any temporary
disruption to commercial traffic would likely have huge economic
ramifications for the crude tanker market, particularly for
VLCCs," Cantor Fitzgerald said.
"However, we continue to believe that Iranian motivations to
attempt this act make little economic sense. Nearly all of the
crude transiting the Strait is eastbound, primarily to China and
Japan, and China remains an ally of Iran."
Cross Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W86.38 on
Monday, from W88.67 on Friday and W95.63 last Monday.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W88.50 or $23,915 a day from W90.77 or $25,749 a day on
Friday and W99.62 or $33,557 a day last Monday.
"Western suezmax markets were less active last week,
allowing tonnage to build and lowering rates," broker SSY said
on Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul)