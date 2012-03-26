* Bunker fuel costs also eat into earnings
* Suezmax market tracks VLCC rates lower
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, March 26 Crude oil tanker earnings on
the major Middle East route were weaker on Monday as a slowdown
in activity and mounting vessel availability ate into gains
notched up earlier this month.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W59.00 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or $23,081 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W59.77 or $24,170 on
Friday and W65.66 or $33,018 last Monday. Average earnings hit
their highest in over a year on March 16.
Brokers said a rush of fixings earlier this month from Saudi
Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand,
had bolstered sentiment.
"The decline in activity is to be expected, however, given
how busy the market was two weeks ago," Cantor Fitzgerald said.
"We continue to believe the current positive demand dynamics
could be more temporary in nature, and it could take another
nine to 12 months to see a more sustainable increase in rates as
we believe that more time is needed to work through the
orderbook and allow scrapping to temper supply."
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
"Brokers are reporting greater supply further out, which may
place further pressure on rates as second (part of April) fixing
gathers pace this week," broker SSY said.
VOLATILE VLCC
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. They
have stayed above $10,000 a day since Feb. 15.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W36.68 from W36.86 on Friday and W38.89 last Monday.
"We expect that the drive in long-haul activity will
continue during Q2 as key Iran sanctions compliance deadlines
approach and as the market rebalances accordingly. The potential
remains for strong year-on-year gains," broker CR Weber said.
"However, as evidenced by the build up of tonnage (in the
past week) as earlier eastbound fixtures from the Atlantic basin
have recently redelivered, overcapacity does remain an issue and
will weigh on earnings by quickly evaporating rate gains during
periodic rallies."
Tanker players said the outlook remained challenging, with
downside risks for the sector given worries about the economy
and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good,
are still to hit the global fleet.
High bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W97.82 on
Monday, compared with W100.45 on Friday and W100.83 last Monday.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W91.04 or $23,839 a day from W93.69 or $26,495 a day on
Friday and W97.62 or $29,175 a day last Monday. Brokers said
last week positive VLCC momentum had fed into both the aframax
and suezmax markets.
Brokers said the suezmax market was being weighed down by
weaker VLCC rates and a mounting surplus of vessels available to
trade.
