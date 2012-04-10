* Saudi bookings supporting earnings

* Med market hit by slower business

By Jonathan Saul

April 10 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route edged lower on Tuesday in slow trade with players looking for a fresh push after a rally in recent weeks.

Brokers said a rush of fixings in recent weeks from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, had bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies given growing fears of disruptions due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W70.33 in the worldscale measure of freight rates or $40,342 a day when translated into average earnings, from W70.93 or $41,029 on Thursday and W70.89 or $40,961 last Tuesday. There was no data for Monday or last Friday due to public holidays. Last week earnings reached their highest in a year at more than $41,000 a day.

"Despite the lower levels of fixing in the VLCC market, the market remained buoyant off the back of the previous week's high volumes," broker SSY said on Monday.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. They have stayed above $10,000 a day since Feb. 15.

"In the near term, tanker freight rates could see a positive momentum owing to escalating tension between European nations and Iran," said brokerage ICICIdirect. "However, over the longer term, crude oil tanker freight rates are expected to remain subdued owing to the oversupply of tonnage."

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W43.77 from W43.81 on Thursday and W40.75 last Tuesday.

CHALLENGING OUTLOOK

Tanker players said the outlook still remained challenging, with downside risks for the sector given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to hit the global fleet.

"Stockbuilding of oil to cushion potential Iran disruptions led to high activity for tankers. However, inventories will likely at some point become sufficient, which could temper tanker activity again," RS Platou Markets said.

High bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.

"While we believe the current VLCC strength is a modest positive for tanker owners, we continue to believe that the currently elevated rate structure will be difficult to sustain over the intermediate-term, given the growing supply of tonnage in the market, with 60 VLCC deliveries, 10 percent of the current fleet, scheduled for the remainder of the year," said Michael Webber, senior analyst with Wells Fargo Securities.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W86.68 or $3,514 a day on Tuesday, compared with W88.77 or $4,417 a day on Thursday and W90.36 or $5,349 a day last Tuesday. Brokers said quieter activity had dragged rates lower in recent days.

"We anticipate activity to be livelier after the Easter holidays with charterers aiming to cover remaining 2nd and 3rd (segments) of April stems," broker Braemar Seascope.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W75.00 or $10,178 a day from W78.32 or $12,668 a day on Friday and W79.83 or $14,034 a day last Monday. (Editing by James Jukwey)