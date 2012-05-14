* MR market seen picking up later this year
* Slow business capping Med market
LONDON May 14 Tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were broadly softer on
Monday as slow trade and higher vessel availability weighed on
earnings.
Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle
East Gulf to Japan route stood at 88.14 in the Worldscale
measure of freight rates on Monday from W89.73 on Friday and
W93.40 last Tuesday. There was no data last Monday due to a UK
public holiday.
"The LR2 list is looking long and the Eastern tonnage has
been booking AG/Japan requirements under the radar," broker E.A.
Gibson said.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W118.79 on Monday, from
W120.17 on Friday and W123.64 last Tuesday.
"The ex-MEG LR market suffered from a week of muted
enquiry," broker SSY said.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York route moved to W137.71, or $9,011 a day
when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W138.96 or
$8,902 a day on Friday and W137.08 or $8,407 a day last Tuesday.
"The Atlantic MR product tanker market improved for a second
week on increased transatlantic cargoes as well as strong
activity from West Africa," Deutsche Bank said.
Brokers said high tanker availability was likely to cap
gains.
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then.
In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on
a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire.
Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.
"MR fleet growth will continue to decelerate this year and
this combined with ongoing structural product supply deficits in
Latin America as well as refinery closures elsewhere is likely
to support products trade in the Atlantic over the summer,"
consultants MSI said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W136.67 on Monday versus W135.83 on
Friday and W136.11 last Tuesday. Brokers said sluggish trade
continued to cap scope for gains on the Med route.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)