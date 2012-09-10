* MR market could see further gains
* LR activity seen muted
LONDON, Sept 10 Clean tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were mixed on Monday
with an arbitrage window bolstering trade in the transatlantic
market.
Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes
from Rotterdam to New York were at W117.29, or $4,276 a day when
translated into average earnings, compared with W116.25 or
$4,022 a day on Friday and W111.11 or $3,020 a day last Monday.
"MR rates finally saw gains on the benchmark TC2
trans-Atlantic route as the gasoline arbitrage opened once
again," Deutsche Bank said on Monday.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees.
Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on
a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
"Further gains could be achieved in the coming weeks as U.S.
gasoline inventories posted further draws last week while demand
saw modest gains and as U.S. refiners progress into seasonal
maintenance programs later in the month," broker CR Weber said.
Brokerage Poten & Partners said there was scope for gains on
the U.S. to Europe route, which has languished at depressed
levels recently.
"A series of refinery outages in the Atlantic Basin and
anticipated seasonal maintenance have sharply tightened regional
gasoil balances and have sent European diesel prices soaring,"
Poten said.
"Typically, this would open up the trans-Atlantic arbitrage
and encourage U.S. Gulf diesel cargoes into Northwest Europe or
the Med, stimulating MR demand."
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W98.00 on Monday in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or $7,289 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W98.70 on Friday or
$7,463 a day and W99.75 or $8,167 a day last Monday. In July
rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W119.79 on Monday, from
W120.05 on Friday and W120.05 last Monday.
"LR1s were quieter than usual and consequently rates slipped
down to below W120," broker E.A. Gibson said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W128.89 on Monday, versus W128.50 on
Friday and W127.78 last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)