LONDON, March 19 Refined petroleum tanker rates on top export routes inched lower on Monday with growing vessel availability keeping a lid on earnings in the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved to W149.79, or $9,474 a day when translated into average earnings, from W151.88 or $9,733 a day on Friday and W162.29 or $12,101 a day last Monday.

"Downward pressure remains and as more units come free off the Continent, rates could post further modest losses," broker CR Weber said.

Earnings hit their lowest in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then. Firmer activity in April last year pushed rates to their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping to reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

"Considering the weakness in U.S. gasoline imports and the strength in the country's distillate and gasoline exports, it may not be long until the front-haul gasoline MR trade from Europe to the US will become the back-haul route," broker E.A. Gibson said.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route stood at W83.50 from W83.60 on Friday and W84.59 on Monday.

Long Range (LR) 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan, were at W99.59, from W99.55 on Friday and W99.67 last Monday.

"A stagnant week for the LR1s and LR2s trading east of Suez. Freight rates remain firmly stuck at the bottom with no light at the end of the tunnel," Gibson said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W145.00 from W145.28 on Friday and W144.44 last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)