LONDON, July 16 Transatlantic tanker rates for
refined petroleum products on top export routes remained
pressured on Monday as a slump in demand and a surplus of
vessels took their toll on earnings.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York moved on Monday to W90.42, or $723 a day
when translated into average earnings, from W90.21 or $902 a day
on Friday and W90.63 or $692 a day last Monday, when they slid
to a record low.
"The Atlantic MR market saw very little change to
fundamentals last week, with rates unmoved at depressed levels
as the transatlantic gasoline arb remained closed," broker SSY
said.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
"The Western market is still a very unfavourable market to
trade," broker E.A. Gibson said.
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
"Whilst longer term prospects remain strong, recent
developments have soured near term prospects and threaten to
prevent a return to healthier earnings observed during H2 2011
and much of H1 2012 during the remainder of the year and through
early 2013," broker CR Weber said.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were on Monday at 104.05 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, from W100.59 on Friday and
W97.82 last Monday.
"Japanese naphtha demand has been driving up the relatively
small LR2 market," Deutsche Bank said.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W119.88 on Monday, from
W119.58 on Friday and W122.75 last Monday.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W128.89 on Monday, versus W129.44 on
Friday and W129.17 last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)