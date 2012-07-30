LONDON, July 30 Transatlantic tanker rates for
refined petroleum products on top export routes inched lower on
Monday with underlying weakness and a glut of vessels still
capping gains in the transatlantic market.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York moved on Monday to W103.33, or $2,662 a
day when translated into average earnings, from W105.00 or
$3,183 a day on Friday and W91.46 or -$20 a day last Monday.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees.
Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.
"MR rates modestly improved above their prior loss making
levels, as U.S. Gulf export demand increased. However, earnings
still remain at a depressed rate," Deutsche Bank said
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
"An open transatlantic gasoline arbitrage and a subsequent
influx of cargoes instilled a degree of bullishness in MR owners
with tonnage in the UKC (UK Continent) last week. A number of
charterers were forced to pay premiums for prompt tonnage that
lifted the overall market," broker SSY said.
"This only took (earnings) up to $3,000/day, however,
emphasising how depressed the market has been of late."
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at 107.91 on Monday in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, from W108.05 on Friday and
W107.86 last Monday. Earlier this month rates hit their highest
level since late October of 2011.
"LR2s have seen irregular and erratic levels of activity.
The tonnage lists are unquestionably a lot tighter, however
rates appear to be settled although owners are still pushing to
get rates higher," broker Braemar Seascope said.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W130.50 on Monday, from
W130.58 on Friday and W127.42 last Monday.
"LR1s continue to outperform in the product sector, as
Japanese product import demand, particularly naphtha, has buoyed
rates," Deutsche Bank said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W138.72 on Monday, versus W139.89 on
Friday and W132.78 last Monday.
