* Scope for modest gains seen in VLCC market
* Tanker surplus limiting suezmax market rates
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Sept 10 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route edged higher on Monday helped by firmer
cargo bookings although a surplus of vessels was expected to cap
scope for gains in coming days.
Brokers said high bunker fuel costs were also eating into
earnings.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W39.85 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$1,571 a day when
translated into average earnings, compared with W39.81 or
-$1,857 on Friday and W36.44 or -$6,515 last Monday.
"Continuous fixing in the Middle East VLCC market caused
rates to increase steadily throughout last week," broker SSY
said on Monday. "However, comfortable tonnage lists are expected
to halt any real progression."
Average earnings reached a record low level in late August
of -$7,850 a day.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
"Last week saw high activity for the remaining September
cargoes. Typically there is a quieter period between the monthly
programs and October cargoes are not expected to come to market
in force before next week," RS Platou Markets said on Monday.
Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first
time since Nov. 3 last year.
Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative
for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating
the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.
In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at
about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently
ran out of steam.
A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the
United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered
sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given
growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil
producer Iran.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times.
Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8
and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below
that level since then.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W26.39 from W26.07 on Friday and W23.45 last Monday.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector,
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
"We do expect conditions to improve over the three-month
horizon, but don't forecast any major alteration in underlying
conditions," consultants MSI said in a report.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W56.15 or -$2,782 a day, from W56.15 or -$2,718 a day on
Friday and W56.68 or -$2,030 a day last Monday.
"A build up of tonnage in the European suezmax market kept
rates subdued at very low levels as owners were unable to push
for any increases," SSY said.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W77.64 or
$873 a day on Monday, compared with W77.68 or $990 day a day on
Friday and W78.40 or $1,532 a day last Monday.
(Editing by William Hardy)