* Scope for modest gains seen in VLCC market

* Tanker surplus limiting suezmax market rates

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Sept 10 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route edged higher on Monday helped by firmer cargo bookings although a surplus of vessels was expected to cap scope for gains in coming days.

Brokers said high bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W39.85 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$1,571 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W39.81 or -$1,857 on Friday and W36.44 or -$6,515 last Monday.

"Continuous fixing in the Middle East VLCC market caused rates to increase steadily throughout last week," broker SSY said on Monday. "However, comfortable tonnage lists are expected to halt any real progression."

Average earnings reached a record low level in late August of -$7,850 a day.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

"Last week saw high activity for the remaining September cargoes. Typically there is a quieter period between the monthly programs and October cargoes are not expected to come to market in force before next week," RS Platou Markets said on Monday.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below that level since then.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W26.39 from W26.07 on Friday and W23.45 last Monday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

"We do expect conditions to improve over the three-month horizon, but don't forecast any major alteration in underlying conditions," consultants MSI said in a report.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W56.15 or -$2,782 a day, from W56.15 or -$2,718 a day on Friday and W56.68 or -$2,030 a day last Monday.

"A build up of tonnage in the European suezmax market kept rates subdued at very low levels as owners were unable to push for any increases," SSY said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W77.64 or $873 a day on Monday, compared with W77.68 or $990 day a day on Friday and W78.40 or $1,532 a day last Monday. (Editing by William Hardy)