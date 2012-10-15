* VLCC market still struggling with overcapacity
* Suezmax rates seen in range for now
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 15 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route remained under pressure on Monday as
slower business and a growing surplus of vessels took their
toll.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W35.81 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$5,249 a day when
translated into average earnings, compared with W35.77 or
-$5,616 on Friday and W35.19 or -$6,228 last Monday.
"Light fixing weighed heavily on the MEG VLCC market last
week. Tonnage built further as a result placing yet more
pressure on rates," broker SSY said on Monday.
"A number of owners are now reportedly unwilling to fix at
these levels, which could position it as a floor for now."
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
Average earnings reached a record low level in late August
of -$7,850 a day.
Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first
time since Nov. 3 last year. They turned positive for a single
session on Sept. 24 before once again falling back into negative
territory.
"With very low activity the last few days, tonnage lists in
MEG have built up at mid-90s vessels," RS Platou Markets said on
Monday. "Activity is likely to pick up this week for the
remaining October cargoes which is a must in our view to avoid
lower rates."
Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative
for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating
the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.
In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at
about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally that subsequently
ran out of steam.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W23.23 from W23.23 on and W23.21 last.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector,
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W61.04 or $2,374 a day, from W61.13 or $2,005 a day on
Friday and W61.25 or $2,269 a day last Monday.
"Suezmax markets were little changed ... as supply/demand
ratios offered little recourse for movements in either
direction," broker CR Weber said.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W75.95 or
$915 a day on Monday, compared with W76.59 or $941 day a day on
Friday and W76.68 or $1,078 a day last Monday.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)