* Outlook set to remain pressured

* Bunker fuel costs adding to ship owner woes

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, July 23 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route hit a record low on Monday as a glut of vessels and high bunker fuel costs took their toll on already depressed sentiment.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W33.72 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$7,243 a day when translated into average earnings, from W33.61 or -$6,963 on Friday and W33.00 or -$3,899 last Monday.

"The VLCC market has gone from bad to worse ... with several factors behind the downfall such as rising bunker prices, plenty of newbuildings and dry docked ships and of course the slow trickle of cargoes entering the market," broker Braemar Seascope said.

Average earnings reached a new low level on Monday with the previous record low set on Sept 30 last year when they slid to -$6,492 a day.

"Reduced fixture volumes so far in July have kept VLCC rates under pressure in the Middle East Gulf, pushing earnings into negative territory on key eastbound routes," broker SSY said.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

"VLCC rates are still stuck in the low W30s with no big rebound in sight," Marex Spectron said.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below the key psychological level since then.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W23.50 from W23.57 on Friday and W24.04 last Monday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

"We find little to get excited about in the near-to-intermediate term tanker outlook, with weak rates and macro headwinds likely keeping the group trending along the cycle's trough," Wells Fargo Securities said.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W71.17 or $12,349 a day, from W71.88 or $12,979 a day on Friday and W73.13 or $15,657 a day last Monday.

"A slowdown in enquiry for suezmaxes nudged rates lower in this sector, with brokers noting that position list numbers are increasing," SSY said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W83.11 or $6,492 day on Monday, compared with W83.91 or $6,963 a day on Friday and W89.77 or $11,659 a day last Monday. (Editing by William Hardy)