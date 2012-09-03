* Rate outlook seen sluggish

* Suezmax market hit slow business

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Sept 3 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route were steady on Monday as the market continued to struggle with a surplus of vessels despite firmer activity.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W36.44 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$6,515 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W35.84 or -$7,373 on Friday and W36.09 or -$7,458 last Tuesday.

Brokers said that despite stronger activity in recent days, rates remained in a narrow range due to high tanker availability. High bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.

"Static rates belied what was in reality a more interesting week in the MEG VLCC markets," broker SSY said on Monday.

"A struggle emerged between owners, looking to take advantage of a sustained period of steady fixing, and charterers, aware that position lists remained well populated. In the end, something of a stand-off developed."

Average earnings reached a record low level in late August of -$7,850 a day.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

"BIMCO expects that average earnings in the VLCC segment will keep owners on the rack as they are unlikely to escape the agonising lows around $2,000-$15,000 per day," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade association BIMCO.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below that level since then.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W23.45 from W23.18 on Friday and W23.29 last Tuesday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

"High fleet growth will persist in the larger segments over the forecast horizon, limiting potential freight rate upside," consultants MSI said.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W56.68 or -$2,030 a day, from W56.75 or -$1,629 a day on Friday and W56.98 or -$1,956 a day last Tuesday.

"In the Mediterranean, despite a few eastbound cargoes fixing, (suezmax) activity has been low," broker Braemar Seascope said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W78.40 or $1,532 a day on Monday, compared with W79.36 or $2,408 day a day on Friday and W79.36 or $2,108 a day last Tuesday. (editing by Jane Baird)