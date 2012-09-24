* LR market rates seen stuck in range for now
* Firmer business sought despite lower fuel costs
LONDON, Sept 24 Clean tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were mostly lower on
Monday, with the transatlantic market taking a breather after
gains in recent days which saw earnings jump to their highest in
over six months.
Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes
from Rotterdam to New York were at W150.42, or $11,632 a day
when translated into average earnings, compared with W152.08 or
$12,641 a day on Friday and W128.75 or $6,092 a day last Monday.
Rates were at their highest on Friday since March 8.
"MR product carriers in the Atlantic Basin continue to be
the bright spot in the tanker sector, as a widening spread
between U.S. and European gasoline prices is contributing to
higher fixture activity on the Europe-U.S. transatlantic route,"
Dahlman Rose & Co said on Monday.
But some brokers questioned whether recent gains were
sustainable despite lower bunker fuel costs.
"Brokers said vessels are now ballasting from the U.S. to
Europe indicating that we may see the rate increases stall by
mid-week," RS Platou Markets said on Monday.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees.
Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.
"Less workable transatlantic gasoline arbitrage economics
have now emerged which may halt the market's upwards momentum,"
broker SSY said on Monday.
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W96.64 on Monday in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or $7,879 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W96.05 on Friday or
$8,110 a day and W96.00 or $5,583 a day last Monday. In July
rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W111.58 on Monday, from
W111.96 on Friday and W115.50 last Monday.
"The LR2s have stayed considerably busy .. although rates
have struggled to show much improvement," broker E.A. Gibson
said. "This is due to the much quieter LR1 market, which is
keeping owners' ambitions in check."
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W157.78 on Monday, versus W155.00 on
Friday and W139.17 last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)