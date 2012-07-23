LONDON, July 23 Transatlantic tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes stayed pressured on Monday with limited trading opportunities pushing earning lower.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved on Monday to W91.46, or -$20 a day when translated into average earnings, from W90.00 or -$234 a day on Friday and W90.42 or $723 a day last Monday.

Average earnings have slumped to a record low in recent days.

"For the MRs, rates remained depressed, particularly for transatlantic trades, with limited arbitrage opportunities to send gasoline to the U.S., despite lower U.S. gasoline stocks, while diesel demand in Europe was down on weaker industrial consumption," broker SSY said on Monday.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

"Sufficient tonnage and a severe lack of cargo enquiry keep this market in shackles for now," broker E.A. Gibson said.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at 107.86 on Monday in the worldscale measure of freight rates, from W107.23 on Friday and W104.05 last Monday. Last week rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

"The LR markets from the MEG were boosted by the refinery outages in Japan and higher petchem demand from Korea that lifted naphtha imports," SSY said.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W127.42 on Monday, from W124.67 on Friday and W119.88 last Monday.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W132.78 on Monday, versus W131.72 on Friday and W128.89 last Monday.