FRANKFURT, July 23 Italian motorway operator
Atlantia, Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC,
Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie and a
consortium led by insurer Allianz are vying for
Germany's Tank&Rast, according to several people familiar with
the deal.
The four different groups are expected to hand in final bids
of up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.84 billion) for the motorway
service station group by a deadline set for next week, the
sources added.
Terra Firma, run by British financier Guy Hands,
is selling Tank&Rast, which operates 350 petrol stations and 390
service stations, with the help of Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan.
Terra Firma bought the group for 1.1 billion euros in 2004
before selling 50 percent to Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
in 2007. Deutsche is also offering to sell and will not bid for
the remaining stake, sources said.
The business is expected to have core earnings of about 240
million euros in 2015. The seller is hoping for a valuation of
up to 15 times core earnings (EBITDA) in a deal potentially
worth between 3 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros.
Banking sources said that lenders are working on debt
packages of roughly 8 times core earnings or 2.2 billion euros
including undrawn facilities.
The Allianz-led consortium also includes Munich Re's
MEAG unit, sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority and Borealis, part of pension fund OMERS, sources have
said in the past.
A different consortium, which comprised Canadian pension
funds PSP and Ontario Teachers as well as Singapore sovereign
wealth fund GIC, has dropped out of the race, the sources said.
The companies and investors declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9118 euros)
