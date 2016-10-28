(Adds details about president's drive to clean up state institutions)

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala

DAR ES SALAAM Oct 28 Tanzania's central bank said on Friday it had taken control of state-owned Twiga Bancorp, a move which followed the president's call for action against failing government-owned institutions.

Twiga is formally categorised as a non-bank financial institution, which means it can handle all transactions with the exception of taking deposits on current accounts.

President John Magufuli said in June his government would not continue to bail out failing financial institutions. At that time, he said Twiga had made a loss of 18 billion shillings ($8.26 million) over the past year.

Bank of Tanzania, the central bank, said in a statement that Twiga was "significantly undercapitalised".

"This poses a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system and ... the continuation of Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors," Bank of Tanzania said in a statement.

It also said depositors' interests would be protected.

Twiga's website said the institution had five branches.

The central bank statement said the bank would not open for normal business for up to a week during which arrangements for its future operations would be made.

Since coming to office last year, Magufuli has sought to clean up government and shake-up management of state bodies. In the drive, he has sacked several senior public officials for graft and cut government spending he deemed wasteful. ($1 = 2,179.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Robin Pomeroy)