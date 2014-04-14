DAR ES SALAM, April 14 Fifteen people were
injured late on Sunday when a makeshift bomb exploded at a
crowded bar in Arusha, a popular destination for Western
tourists in northern Tanzania, a senior government official said
on state television.
Two bombing attacks in the same city killed five people last
year. Police said they were trying to establish who planted the
bomb and the motive of the attack.
Officials said Sunday's bomb exploded at the Arusha Night
Park pub when football fans were watching an English Premier
League match on television.
"This was a hand-made bomb. It was planted there by an
unknown person," Arusha regional commissioner Magesa Mulongo
told state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.
Godbles Lema, the member of parliament for Arusha, which is
a popular starting point for wildlife safaris, said he was
worried.
"These explosions first started at a church, then moved to a
public rally organised by the (opposition) CHADEMA party and now
at a pub ... I don't know what is going on in Arusha," Lema said
in a statement.
Three people were killed and several injured in June by the
explosion at the CHADEMA rally. A bomb attack at a Roman
Catholic church in the city killed two people in May.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri
and Sonya Hepinstall)