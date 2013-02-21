BRIEF-Acrinova buys VVS-Huset Malmö for SEK 3.5 million
* SAYS IT BOUGHT COMPANY VVS-HUSET MALMÖ AB FOR SEK 3.5 MILLION
LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has hired Standard Bank for a private placement of floating rate notes, according to market sources.
The unrated sovereign is testing appetite for the Reg S issue with a selected group of investors, one source said.
The floating rate format is particularly rare among emerging market borrowers, which usually resort to fixed-rate transactions.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.