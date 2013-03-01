* Sovereign scraps debut Eurobond plans for private
placement
* Observers attack deal structure and pricing
* Lead manager defends trade as tailored to issuer needs
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - Rarely can a new bond issue have
evinced such extreme criticism as Tanzania's entry in the
international capital markets last Tuesday. The cheaply priced
US$600m seven-year private placement was described as a
"disaster" by one banker.
And certainly the immediate secondary market performance
looked terrible. The bonds jumped 2.75 points on their first day
of trading - a 66bp compression in spread terms. That works out
at a cost to the government of US$4m a year in coupon payments,
assuming that the bonds could have priced at the tighter level.
For one of the poorest countries in the world, with
GDP-per-capita of US$532 as of 2011, according to the World
Bank, that's a considerable amount of money to be giving to
investors. And the pain could get even worse.
"I still see a lot of upside," said one investor, who
reckoned the notes could quickly rally to a cash price of 107.
The deal, which was led by Standard Bank, perplexed the
financial community from the moment news emerged about it nearly
two weeks ago, especially as Tanzania has an unofficial mandate
with Citigroup for a public Eurobond.
AN ABOUT TURN
Although that deal remains a long way off as Tanzania does
not have a credit rating, market participants were surprised the
country was going ahead with a private placement as its debut
international bond.
"To consider a private placement when they were talking
about a Eurobond is not great investor relations," said an
analyst who covers the region.
A syndicate official at Standard who worked on the trade
said, however, that the private placement was a sensible
alternative to a fully fledged Eurobond - given the absence of a
rating.
"They wanted the financing now for use in infrastructure
projects. In order to achieve their aim of raising a large sum
with intermediate tenor, this was the most effective and
cost-efficient method," he said.
Perhaps. But critics also rounded on the deal's structure,
which reduced its appeal to many investors - and put pricing
power in the hands of the few buyers willing (or able) to take
part.
Not only was it structured as a floating-rate amortising
note (of interest to a small sub-set of investors), it came in
Reg S-only format (thus disqualifying the key onshore US
investor base that typically underpins such trades) and was both
unrated and unlisted.
Remaining investors exacted a hefty compensation for the
bonds' structural peculiarities and the likely lack of
liquidity. "Investors had all the leverage in the world," said a
rival origination official. "They have paid 200bp more than they
would have with a Eurobond."
Again, though, the Standard syndicate official insisted that
the structure was a response to what the client wanted. "The
amortisation structure is part of a prudent management of the
repayment schedule and is something developing countries often
prefer to have in place," he said.
CHEAP PRICING
Unofficial price talk on the seven-year note, which has an
average life of five years, was revealed at 600bp over Libor on
Monday, before official guidance was announced the following day
at Libor plus low 600s. Eventually, the deal raised US$600m, the
maximum amount Tanzania was allowed to borrow in the
international markets under its IMF programme, at a final price
of Libor plus 600bp.
"This was not a plain vanilla transaction, and we received
unanimous feedback from investors that it would require a
six-handle spread to get done," said the Standard official.
The pricing resulted in a triple-digit premium to other
sub-Saharan African sovereigns, including Angola, which itself
printed a cheap and illiquid bond last year. That was a
repackaged loan, however. The Tanzania deal is not.
Angola's 7% 2019 bond, rated Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from
Standard & Poor's, was trading at 415bp over mid-swaps before
Tanzania's deal was finalised.
Against other African sovereigns, the premium paid was even
higher. Zambia, for example, which is rated B+/B+, was trading
at 340bp over mid-swaps on its 5.375% 2022 Eurobond on Monday.
Ghana, which is rated B/B+, was trading at 395bp on its 8.50%
2017 Eurobond.
And these were prevailing levels after Tanzania's price talk
had pushed their curves significantly wider. Ghana's bond, for
example, had dropped from 116.5 to 115 in price - equivalent to
around 40bp - after price talk for Tanzania's deal was revealed.
Another banker said buy-and-hold investors who took part
would be "rubbing their hands with glee," while for other
stakeholders it was a "lose-lose situation."
The notes have a final due date in 2020. The principal
amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes'
third anniversary.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy, Matthew
Davies and Julian Baker)