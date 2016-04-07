DAR ES SALAAM, April 7 Tanzania plans to raise
spending by 31 percent to 29.53 trillion Tanzanian shillings
($13.53 billion) for its 2016/17 fiscal year budget, focusing on
infrastructure and industrial projects, the Finance Ministry
said in a draft budget proposal.
"Some 17.71 trillion shillings will be allocated to
recurrent expenditures, while 11.82 trillion will be set aside
for development spending," Finance and Planning Minister Philip
Mpango said in a presentation to parliament seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
($1 = 2,182.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala)