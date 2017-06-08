DODOMA, Tanzania, June 8 Tanzania said on
Thursday its budget for 2017/18 (July-June) will rise 7 percent
to 31.71 trillion shillings ($14.21 billion) giving a budget
deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product.
Finance Minister Philip Mpango told parliament in the
administrative capital Dodoma that the government plans to
borrow 6.17 trillion shillings from domestic markets and another
1.59 trillion from external non-concessional loans.
($1 = 2,232 Tanzanian shillings)
