DAR ES SALAAM Oct 1 Position: Central Bank
Governor
Incumbent: Benno Ndulu
Date of Birth: January 23, 1950
Term: Appointed January 8, 2008
Key Facts:
Ndulu was appointed central bank governor after the sacking
of his predecessor, Daudi Ballali, in 2008 following widespread
graft allegations at the institution. He has since worked to
rebuild public trust and confidence in Tanzania's central bank.
He has presided over strong economic growth averaging 7
percent a year while bringing down the annual inflation rate to
single digit levels from a peak of 20 percent in December 2011.
Ndulu is credited with implementing prudent policies and
overseeing macroeconomic stabilisation that have underpinned
Tanzania's strong economic performance over the past five years.
Analysts say major challenges facing the governor include
reining in the country's external current account deficit, among
the largest in the region at 14 percent of GDP in 2014.
Preserving fiscal and debt sustainability as the country embarks
on major infrastructure projects are other key challenges.
Ndulu has supported the expansion of financial inclusion by
licensing more commercial banks, helping introduce agent banking
and tapping into the growth of mobile financial services.
Under his stewardship, the central bank has licensed the
country's first two credit reference bureaux in a bid to reduce
risks of lending and boost credit to the private sector.
Ndulu, who has a doctorate from Northwestern University in
the United States, was deputy governor for less than a year
before he was made governor. He previously worked for the World
Bank's macroeconomic division covering east Africa.
He has taught economics at the University of Dar es Salaam
and helped set up the think tank African Economic Research
Consortium. His research and teaching work covers
macroeconomics, regional integration, trade and investments.
(Writing Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edmund Blair/James
Macharia)