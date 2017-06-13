DAR ES SALAAM, June 13 Tanzania's central bank
announced new rules on Tuesday for capital conservation buffers,
a move that will force banks to hold more capital to withstand
financial shocks following a sharp rise in non-performing loans.
"The minimum core and total capital ratios will remain 10
percent and 12 percent respectively ... but banks and financial
institutions shall be required to maintain a capital
conservation buffer of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets and
off-balance sheet exposures," the central bank said in a
monetary policy statement.
