DAR ES SALAAM May 21 Tanzania's central bank has raised its statutory minimum reserve ratio for commercial banks to 10 percent from 8 percent as of May 29 as part of its efforts to stem the shilling's volatility.

Traders said the increase of the statutory minimum reserve ratio (SMR), the portion of deposits commercial banks are meant to leave at the central bank, could support the shilling, which has been setting new record lows against the U.S dollar over the past few months.

At close of trade on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,040/2,050, from Wednesday's close of 2,035/2,045.

The central bank's governor, Benno Ndulu, said in a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday that there had been pressure on the exchange rate driven by strengthening of the dollar following good performance of the U.S. economy coupled with speculative activities in the foreign exchange market.

"This is likely to put upward pressure on inflation that may become more difficult to fight going forward," Ndulu said.

"The Bank of Tanzania has decided to revise the SMR rate charged on private deposit liabilities with banks and general public from the current level of 8 percent to 10 percent."

Tanzania's inflation inched up for the third straight month to 4.5 percent in April from 4.3 percent in March.

Fred Siwale, a dealer at CRDB Bank, said the decision by the central bank to raise the minimum statutory reserve ratio is expected to mop up excess liquidity on the local currency.

"When banks comply with the new SMR level of 10 percent, this will support the shilling and it might start to strengthen slightly from next month," he said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt)