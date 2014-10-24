(Adds additional Chinese commitments)
DAR ES SALAAM Oct 24 Tanzania and China have
signed investment deals worth more than $1.7 billion, including
one to build a satellite city to ease congestion in the
commercial capital Dar es Salaam - deepening Beijing's ties with
East Africa.
The money will be used to develop infrastructure, power
distribution and business cooperation, Tanzanian President
Jakaya Kikwete said in a statement on Friday, a day after the
deals were formally signed in Beijing.
Tanzania later announced a $85 million in grants and
zero-interest loans from China. It did not say what the money
would be used for.
The deals extend China's growing economic presence in
Tanzania, which has made major natural gas discoveries off its
southern coast.
The satellite city, on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, will
be a self-contained urban zone equipped with water, electricity,
roads, banks, schools and hospitals.
The project, as well as a $500 million financial centre that
will also be built in Dar es Salaam, are joint projects by the
China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company Ltd (CRJE) and
Tanzania's state-run National Housing Corporation.
Tanzania's state-run power company, TANESCO, meanwhile
signed a deal with China's TBEA Hengyang Transformer Co. for a
rural electrification project that Kikwete's office said would
be worth "millions of dollars". It did not elaborate.
In recent years, Chinese companies have signed deals to
build a rail network and a 532 km (330 mile) natural gas
pipeline. Between July and September of this year, Chinese
investments totalled $534 million, compared to $124 million
during the same period last year.
China says it will "speed up the construction" of the
Bagamoyo port, a new Indian Ocean project being built north of
Dar es Salaam, and begin offshore oil and gas exploration off
Tanzania, according to a statement issued by Kikwete's office.
Speaking at an investment forum in Beijing this week,
Kikwete said he hoped to boost Tanzania's exports to the Asian
powerhouse.
China's exports to Tanzania, which totalled $1.099 billion
from 2012 to 2013, were roughly double the $495.74 million worth
of goods China imported from Tanzania, he said.
"It's obvious we can do better," he said.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and
Jon Boyle)