* China Merchants Holdings to build port, railway network
* Port to relieve pressure on Dar es Salaam port
* Construction to start after 2015
(Adds context)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, May 30 Tanzania has signed a
framework agreement with China Merchants Holdings
(International) Co Ltd for the construction of a new
port, special economic zone and railway network that could
involve more than $10 billion, the government said.
A senior official said talks with the Chinese government
were under way on financing of the project.
The government has said construction of the port in
Bagamoyo some 75 km north of the commercial capital, Dar es
Salaam would relieve pressure on the Dar es Salaam port, the
second largest in east Africa after Kenya's Mombasa.
Foreign Minister Bernard Membe said the framework agreement
between Tanzania and the Chinese port operator was signed during
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to east Africa's
second-biggest economy in March.
The involvement of the Chinese company and the scope of the
deal were not made public then.
"We have attracted China Merchant Holding (International) to
come and build a modern fourth generation port at Bagamoyo,"
Membe announced in Parliament.
"Along with the construction of the port, the same firm will
also build an export processing zone, a modern town plus road
and rail infrastructure."
Deputy transport minister, Charles Tizeba, said: "The entire
cost for the construction of a new port, economic processing
zone, railway network and other infrastructure at Bagamoyo is
$10 billion."
"We are negotiating with the Chinese government for the
financing of this major infrastructure project," he said.
A senior official at the state-run Tanzania Ports Authority
(TPA) said he expects the port construction to start after 2015.
The Dar es Salaam port handles $15 billion worth of goods
annually, equivalent to 60 per cent of Tanzania's GDP in 2012.
Overall volume handled by Dar es Salaam port jumped 20
percent between July 2012 and February 2013 to 8.314 million
tonnes of cargo, according to the TPA.
The port is a gateway for international trade for east
Africa's landlocked countries, including the Democratic Republic
of the Congo, Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda.
The World Bank said in a report this month inefficiency at
Dar es Salaam port was costing Tanzania and its neighbouring
countries up to $2.6 billion per year.
China, which built a railway linking Tanzania and Zambia in
the 1960s and 1970s, is financing a $1.2 billion a 532 km (330
mile) natural gas pipeline.
In 2011 China's Sichuan Hongda Co. Ltd. signed a $3 billion
deal with Tanzania to mine coal and iron ore.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Anthony Barker)