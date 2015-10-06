MWANZA, Tanzania, Oct 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Green
beer may not sound too appealing, but in Mwanza, it's going down
a treat. A locally produced "greener" brew not only slakes
thirst but is reducing the carbon footprint of the country's
second largest city.
Tanzania Breweries Limited is tapping biomass energy to
produce more sustainable beer while cutting its fuel costs.
"We have adopted new technology which has enabled us to use
rice husks as fuel for our boilers instead of heavy furnace
oil," said Sunday Kidolezi, manager for the firm's Mwanza
utility in the north of the East African country.
The husks used to generate electricity are considered a
waste product by local farmers. Growers tend to leave them piled
in huge mounds, burn them outdoors or dump them in the forest,
making them a source of climate-changing carbon emissions.
According to Kidolezi, more than 60 percent of the Mwanza
factory's electricity now comes from the husks, which it buys
from local farmers. Furnace oil accounts for just 10 percent of
the energy the company uses, with the balance coming from the
national grid.
As a result, the brewery has halved carbon emissions at its
Mwanza plant, to 4,451 tonnes in 2014 from 8,909 tonnes in 2012,
while saving $400,000 a year on oil purchases, Kidolezi said.
The company now plans to use rice husks as fuel in its other
breweries in Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Arusha, he added.
Agricultural biomass remains a largely untapped source of
electricity in Tanzania that could significantly cut costs and
help solve the problem of an erratic power supply that has
crippled the country's manufacturing sector, experts say.
Tanzania has many renewable energy sources, including wind,
solar, biomass, small-scale hydropower, geothermal and tidal
energy. The government is trying to promote a range of clean
technologies to diversify its sources of energy.
"Agricultural waste is one of the cleanest renewable energy
sources that can substantially displace fossil-fuel use.
However, it's yet to be fully utilised," said Julius Ningu,
director of environment in the Vice President's Office.
The beer industry is a major economic force in Tanzania,
responsible for 413 billion Tanzanian shillings ($191 million)
in government revenue in 2014-15 alone, and providing thousands
of jobs.
But the effects of climate change have made the industry's
future less certain as warmer temperatures, droughts and extreme
weather affect the production of maize, a critical ingredient in
Tanzania's beer brewing.
While the government is supporting the development of
drought-resistant maize varieties, many companies also are
trying to cushion their businesses financially by investing in
renewable energy and sustainable water use.
Through recycling and other conservation measures, Tanzania
Breweries has managed over five years to reduce its water use in
Mwanza by 40 percent to 1,200 cubic metres a day, said Kidolezi.
The brewery is one of 35 companies in the country's Lake
regions that are promoting an environmental management
initiative dubbed "resource-efficient and cleaner production",
which aims to reduce energy costs and protect the ecosystem of
Lake Victoria, which borders Mwanza to the north.
SUGAR CANE AND SISAL
In the face of spiralling production costs that are hurting
the manufacturing sector, industries other than brewing are also
adopting renewable energy sources to produce electricity.
According to the Confederation of Tanzania Industries,
energy costs account for 20 percent of industrial production,
but efficiency initiatives can save manufacturers up to 40
percent of their energy bill.
Major sugar producers in Tanzania already use sugar cane
residues (bagasse) to provide heat and electricity for their own
factories, and sometimes sell surplus power to the national
electricity supply company, TANESCO.
The sugar factories in Mtibwa, Kilombero and Kagera use more
than 455,000 tonnes of bagasse each year to generate more than
64 percent of their energy needs.
The bagasse is burned to generate steam in high-pressure
boilers, and the steam is converted to electricity, most of
which is used for sugar processing.
Katani Limited, a sisal fibre company based in Tanga, has
developed a technology to convert sisal plant residues into
biogas to generate electricity for its own use, as well as
compressed gas for domestic use. Scientists say cooking gas
from sisal waste is more efficient and cheaper than charcoal.
Prior to this, the company was throwing away around 90
percent of sisal waste during its production processes.
