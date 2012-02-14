* Robusta stocks almost run out
* Prices expected to remain high
* Next auction to be held on Feb. 23
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Feb 14 Tanzania's arabica
coffee prices rose at last week's auction, helped by demand from
exporters as robusta coffee stocks began to run out, traders
said on Tuesday.
State-run Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said 16,610 60-kg bags
were offered at the latest sale and 11,707 bags were sold. At
the previous sale, a total of 10,454 60-kg bags were up for
sale, with 9,875 bags sold.
No robusta coffee was on offer as stocks start to diminish.
"Prevailing high demand for coffee is pushing up prices at
the auctions. Robusta coffee stocks are almost entirely
depleted," said a trader at a coffee-exporting company based in
the northern Tanzanian town of Moshi.
"The ongoing coffee season is expected to come to an end in
April so many traders are keen to buy the remaining stocks in
order to meet their export commitments."
Market participants said a rise in world prices last week
also drove local prices higher.
"There is good demand for coffee from northern parts of the
country. The supply of coffee from southern Tanzania has started
to diminish," said Elia Mkwawa, an auctioneer at TCB.
"There are about two or three months left until we come to
the end of this season ... We expect coffee growers to continue
to enjoy good prices in the coming auctions."
Tanzania, which is Africa's fourth largest coffee grower
after Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast, produces mainly Arabica
and some robusta coffee.
Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market,
while those of robusta take direction from London.
TCB expects the 2011/12 (June/April) crop to fall to 45,000
tonnes from 56,247 tonnes in the previous season.
"The overall average price at the Moshi exchange was up by
$5.55 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction,"
TCB said.
"Average prices were below the terminal market by $10.18 per
50 kg for mild arabica."
East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but
prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.
Benchmark grade AA sold at $172.00-$269.00 per bag, compared
with $180.00-$272.00 per bag previously. The average price was
$246.08 per bag, slightly changed from $246.49 previously.
Grade A fetched $171.20-$269.60 per bag, compared with
$170.00-$259.20 per bag at the previous sale, and got an average
price of $245.12, down from $236.26 previously.
The auction was held on Thursday and TCB issued the results
on Monday. The next auction will be held on February 23.
PRICE (dollars)
GRADE
OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE
AA 4,728 3,783 172.00 269.00 246.08
A 2,259 1,737 171.20 269.60 245.12
AB 5,461 3,175 180.00 268.00 255.28
B 1,334 870 166.00 261.00 229.02
PB 1,705 1,187 170.00 241.80 210.66
C 1,123 955 192.20 226.60 209.38
(Editing by George Obulutsa)