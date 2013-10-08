* Robusta coffee prices also fall * High demand for beans at auction DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 8 Tanzania's arabica coffee prices eased at auction last week, tracking weaker overseas markets, despite sharply higher volume, the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on Tuesday. The state-run TCB said 28,244 60-kg bags were offered at the latest sale and that 28,022 bags were purchased. At the previous sale, a total of 31,923 60-kg bags had been offered for sale, with 22,518 bags selling. "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by $5.90 per 50 kg for mild arabica, and robusta were down by $3.56 per 50 kg compared to the last auction," TCB said in its auction report. "Average prices were above the terminal market by $8.17 per 50 kg for mild arabica and robusta were above the terminal market by $16.06 per 50 kg." Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest coffee producer after Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast, produces mainly arabica and some robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market while those of robusta take their cue from London. TCB said New York markets fell by $3.09 per 50 kg, while London markets also edged lower by $2 per 50 kg. East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg. Benchmark grade AA sold at $122.00-$163.80 per bag, compared with $127.00-$145.00 per bag previously. The average price was $124.87 per bag, down from $130.87 at the previous auction. Grade A fetched $120.00-$138.00 per bag, compared with $127.00-$141.20 per bag at the previous sale. The average price edged lower to $125.46 from $129.64 previously. The TCB says it expects the 2013/14 (June/April) crop to fall to 45,000 tonnes from around 71,600 tonnes in the previous season, the highest output in 20 years. The next auction will be held on Thursday. PRICE (dollars) GRADE OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE Arabica AA 7,567 7,548 122.00 163.80 124.87 Arabica A 6,258 6,258 120.00 138.00 125.46 Arabica AB 2,462 2,462 120.00 130.00 124.76 Arabica B 5,094 5,094 118.00 129.00 119.85 Arabica PB 2,182 2,182 118.00 148.00 124.83 Arabica C 2,019 1,816 90.00 119.00 101.70 Robusta Organic 359 359 87.00 92.00 88.93 Robusta Superior 1,799 1,799 81.00 90.20 84.76 Robusta FAQ 504 504 80.00 81.60 80.46 (Reporting Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Kevin Liffey)