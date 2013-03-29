(Updates with conflicting reports of fatalities)
DAR ES SALAAM, March 29 A building under
construction collapsed in the centre of Tanzania's commercial
capital Dar es Salaam on Friday and rescuers searched for
survivors under the rubble, with conflicting reports about the
number of dead.
A senior police officer initially told reporters 15 people
were killed and two people were pulled out alive. Hours later,
the mayor for central Dar es Salaam, Jerry Silaa, said two
people were killed and 17 survivors had been found.
The building, in the Kariakoo district, was at least 12
storeys high. Witnesses said some cars were crushed in the
collapse and people were using their hands to pull away masonry.
Rescue workers said they heard the voices of people trapped,
possibly including boys who had been playing soccer nearby when
the building collapsed. Some witnesses said construction workers
may also have been trapped.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a construction boom,
and Kariakoo in particular has been a focus for building. The
speed of construction has raised concerns over standards.
Senior government officials also gathered at the scene.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair in
Nairobi; Editing by Pravin Char)