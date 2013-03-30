NAIROBI, March 30 The death toll from the
collapse of a building in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es
Salaam has climbed to 17, a senior government official said on
Saturday.
The building of more than 12 storeys, which had been under
construction, collapsed on Friday morning near a mosque in the
Kariakoo district around the city centre. Several cars were
crushed by falling masonry.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a building boom,
especially in Kariakoo and the city centre. But the speed of
construction has raised concerns about standards.
"I can confirm that so far 17 people have been killed and
their bodies have already been recovered," Dar es Salaam
Regional Commissioner Said Meck Sadick told Reuters.
State television carried the same figure after conflicting
reports on Friday about the death toll.
"Eighteen people survived the collapse of the building, but
the search for more survivors continues," Sadick said, adding
that the rescue operation had run through the night and would
continue until everyone was accounted for.
"There is still a lot of work to be done," he said. "There
is a lot of rubble that still has to be removed."
Witnesses said they believed construction workers were
inside the building when it collapsed, and up to four boys who
had been playing soccer at the nearby mosque were missing.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who visited the scene on
Friday, ordered authorities to take action against responsible
parties. Police officials said four suspects had been arrested,
including the building owner and contractor.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edmund Blair
and Andrew Roche)