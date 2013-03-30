(Updates death toll)
NAIROBI, March 30 The death toll from the
collapse of a building in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es
Salaam has climbed to 19, a senior official said on Saturday.
The building of more than 12 storeys, which had been under
construction, collapsed on Friday morning near a mosque in the
Kariakoo district around the city centre. Several cars were
crushed by falling masonry.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a building boom,
especially in Kariakoo and the city centre. But the speed of
construction has raised concerns about standards.
"Nineteen people have been killed so far and 17 were rescued
alive, so this accounts for 36 people who were trapped in the
collapsed building," Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander
Suleiman Kova told reporters at the scene.
"There is very little hope of finding any more people alive
from under the rubble, but we are determined to recover all
bodies so that they can be given a proper burial."
Witnesses said they believed construction workers were
inside the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers sifting
through the rubble on Saturday said two boys were also still
missing.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who visited the scene on
Friday, ordered authorities to act against responsible parties.
Kova said police had arrested four suspects, including the
building owner. Police had previously said the owner in custody
was also the contractor, but later said they were still looking
for the building contractor.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edmund Blair
and Andrew Roche)