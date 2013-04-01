DAR ES SALAAM, April 1 The death toll from the
collapse of a multi-storey building in Tanzania has risen to 34
after more bodies were pulled from the rubble, a senior
government official said on Monday.
Rescue workers at the site in a district in the commercial
capital Dar es Salaam have now cleared most of the debris and
reached the basement of the building that caved in on Friday
morning. It is likely more bodies could be found.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a building boom,
especially in Kariakoo and the city centre. But the speed of
construction has raised concerns about safety standards.
"A total of 34 people have so far been confirmed dead. We
expect to conclude the search operation early today and
officially announce the final death toll," Dar es Salaam
Regional Commissioner Said Meck Sadick told Reuters.
"The bodies being recovered now have started to
decompose...so we want to conclude this exercise as soon as
possible to allow funeral arrangements to take place."
The building of more than 12 storeys had been under
construction near a mosque in the Kariakoo district near the
city centre. Several cars were crushed and boys playing football
nearby were among the dead.
Police said four people had been arrested over the incident.
"This is the worst building collapse in our country's
history," Dar es Salaam regional police commander Suleiman Kova
told Reuters.
He said those responsible would face criminal charges.
