(Updates toll, adds quotes)
DAR ES SALAAM, April 1 The death toll from the
collapse of a multi-storey building in Tanzania rose to 36 on
Monday, a senior police chief said, after more bodies were
pulled from the rubble of the building which was under
construction near the centre of Dar es Salaam.
Police said it was unlikely more bodies would be recovered
from the site in the Kariakoo district where rescue workers had
cleared most of the debris and reached the basement of the
building that collapsed on Friday morning.
"The final death toll from the collapse of the building is
36 ... 18 people survived the fall of the building," Dar es
Salaam regional police commander, Suleiman Kova, told Reuters.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a building boom,
especially in Kariakoo and the city centre, but the speed of
construction has raised concerns about safety standards.
The building, which reached more than 12 storeys high, was
under construction near a mosque in Kariakoo. Several cars were
crushed when it collapsed and boys playing football nearby were
among the dead.
Kova said police had called off the rescue operation, and
nine people had been arrested as part of their investigation
into the incident.
"The investigation is still ongoing, those found responsible
for the collapse of the building and the resulting deaths will
face criminal charges," he said.
He earlier said the incident was the biggest building
collapse in the country's history.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Sophie Hares)