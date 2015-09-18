By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 18
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 18 The United States told
Tanzania on Friday it must do more to fight corruption if it
wants to receive a $472.8 million financial aid package next
year.
Tanzania has made big discoveries of natural gas and hopes
to start large-scale production within a decade, but investors
in the east African nation of over 45 million people have long
complained of graft.
"Despite some efforts to address corruption, it remains a
serious concern affecting all aspects of development and
government effectiveness," Mark Childress, the U.S. ambassador
to Tanzania, said in a statement.
Tanzania won a five-year package of grants in 2008 worth
$698 million under the U.S. government's Millennium Challenge
Corporation (MCC) program, but the award of a second round of
grants will now depend on the government's anti-graft effort.
The MCC board acknowledged Tanzania's steps to reform its
institutions, but said more needs to be done before additional
aid can be approved.
"The board expressed continued concern regarding corruption
in Tanzania and agreed that Tanzania must pass the control of
corruption indicator on MCC's fiscal year 2016 scorecard before
the board will vote on the compact," an embassy statement said.
A group of donors last year withheld nearly $500 million in
budget support to Tanzania over corruption allegations in the
energy sector after a scandal led to the resignations of three
cabinet ministers.
The aid freeze hit the government's budget for the fiscal
year 2014/15 and weakened the local currency.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete said in May that Western
donors were setting degrading conditions for aid to his country
and he could be forced in time to tell them: "keep your aid".
Kikwete is scheduled to step down after next month's general
elections at the end of his second and final term in office.
"We hope to see free, fair and peaceful elections that
represent the will of the Tanzanian people," Childress said.
Tanzania, one of Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients,
has experienced repeated delays in payments due to donor
concerns about corruption, poor governance and the slow pace of
reforms.
