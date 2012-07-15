DAR ES SALAAM, July 15 Tanzania's state-run
power company has suspended its managing director and three
other senior managers over allegations of embezzlement and abuse
of office.
The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) board said
Managing Director William Mhando was suspended along with deputy
Robert Shemhilu, Chief Finance Officer Lusekelo Kassanga and
senior procurement manager Harun Mattambo.
"TANESCO's board of directors has been forced to suspend the
managing director ... to pave way for an investigation," the
power firm's board chairman, Robert Mboma, said in a statement
issued late on Saturday.
"The board has taken the necessary steps to ensure TANESCO's
operations are not affected by this move."
None of those named were immediately available for comment.
For years, the east African nation has suffered from
frequent power blackouts that have sometimes hit economic growth
as firms shut down production lines during outages.
A report from the government's chief auditor in April
exposed mismanagement and misuse of government funds in TANESCO
and other state-run agencies.
President Jakaya Kikwete sacked six cabinet ministers in
May, including the energy and minerals minister, over the
corruption allegations in their ministries.
Kikwete had pledged to follow up the ministerial sackings
with disciplinary action against heads of state-run institutions
implicated in graft allegations.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ngw'anakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri
and Alison Williams)