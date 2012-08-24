* Authorities investigate theft charges at main port
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 24 Tanzania has suspended the
head of its ports authority and six other senior port officials
over allegations of cargo theft and embezzlement of public
funds, the transport ministry and local media said on Friday.
The government is struggling to crack down on corruption in
ministries and state institutions, with the public losing
patience at the slow pace of change.
Investors have long complained of graft as one of the main
reasons for the high cost of doing business in east Africa's
second-biggest economy.
Tanzania's main port, in the commercial capital Dar es
Salaam, which serves six landlocked countries, has often been
dogged by allegations of inefficiency and corruption.
It has been losing its market share of international cargo
to other ports in the region like Kenya's Mombasa and
Mozambique's Beira ports, the transport ministry says.
Transport Minister Harrison Mwakyembe has suspended the
director-general of the state-run Tanzania Ports Authority,
Ephraim Mgawe, and his two deputies while an investigation is
carried out, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The manager of the port's aviation fuel depot, the head of
the port's oil jetty and the jetty's engineer were also
suspended, it said.
Local media quoted Mwakyembe as saying that up 40 containers
loaded with fabrics were reported stolen, and that port
officials were under-declaring fuel quantities leaving the port.
"COUNTRIES SHUNNING OUR PORT"
"Containers are being stolen like peanuts. Right now the
people of Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo
are no longer using Dar es Salaam and are going to Mombasa,
Beira and Durban," he was quoted as saying in newspaper
Mwananchi.
The suspended officials were not immediately available for
comment.
In one instance a container with goods worth $182,000 owned
by a trader from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was
stolen, the state-run Daily News quoted Mwakyembe as saying.
"It is alarming that containers are getting lost at the Dar
es Salaam port, and as a result traders from neighbouring
countries are shunning our port ... we cannot keep quiet," he
said.
The port serves Malawi, Zambia, the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda and
Uganda, It handled 3.275 million tonnes of cargo from
neighbouring countries in 2011-12, up 106,000 tonnes from the
previous year, according to data from the transport ministry.
President Jakaya Kikwete sacked six ministers in May and
several senior officials have been suspended in the past few
months over graft allegations, including the head of the
state-run power company in July.
"Many government institutions have been underperforming and
there have been graft allegations, yet no action has previously
been taken," Benson Bana, head of the University of Dar es
Salaam's political research think-tank, REDET, told Reuters.
"We still have a long way to go to minimise corruption,
especially in the public sector. People are now talking about
grand corruption, it's no longer the petty corruption of the
past."
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Pravin Char)