(Adds comment on cabinet reshuffle)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM Dec 17 Tanzania's attorney
general has resigned, becoming the first political casualty in
an energy corruption scandal that has led Western donors to
delay aid.
The resignation late on Tuesday followed a vote in
parliament last month calling on the government to dismiss
senior officials, including Attorney General Frederick Werema,
for their role in an energy deal lawmakers say was fraudulent.
President Jakaya Kikwete has said he will respond later this
week to parliament's resolution, which is binding.
Tanzania is estimated to have 53.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas reserves off its southern coast, but its energy sector
has long been dogged by allegations of graft.
Lawmakers found the officials, including the attorney
general and the energy minister, fraudulently authorised the
transfer of at least $122 million of public funds to a private
company. The funds came from an escrow account held jointly by
state power company TANESCO and independent power producer IPTL
and went to IPTL's owner, Pan Africa Power (PAP) in 2013.
The government officials denied any impropriety in the
transfer of the funds, and PAP said the transfer was legal.
In his resignation letter, Werema said he was stepping down
"because his advice on the Tegeta escrow account issue had not
been understood and had disrupted the country's political
atmosphere."
A major cabinet reshuffle could limit what Kikwete is able
to accomplish before he leaves office in 2015, said Ahmed Salim,
senior associate at consultancy Teneo Intelligence. But he said
major stakeholders in the hydrocarbon sector had expected the
government would be preoccupied with the October 2015 election.
A group of 12 international donors have said they will only
pay outstanding pledges of budget support worth nearly $500
million to aid-reliant Tanzania if the investigation into the
graft claims is published and appropriate action is taken.
The United States warned last week that its award of grants,
under a program that rewards countries for good governance,
would depend on the government's anti-graft effort.
A group of Tanzanian non-governmental organisations has
urged the government to prosecute officials linked to the
scandal.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Michael Perry)