DAR ES SALAAM Nov 16 Tanzania's parliament has
received a report on the findings of an investigation into
corruption allegations in the energy sector, officials said on
Sunday, an issue that has led to donors delaying aid and
weakened its currency.
A group of 12 international donors have given $69 million of
$558 million pledged in budget support, saying the rest would be
paid only if the findings of the investigation into the alleged
scam were released and appropriate action taken.
Officials did not comment on what those findings were.
Foreign grants and loans are a big source of hard currency
in Tanzania, and the delay has hurt its currency, traders have
said.
Tanzania has made big discoveries of natural gas, but its
energy industry has been dogged by allegations of corruption in
the past. Businesses have long complained graft is one of the
main reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania.
"The Controller and Auditor General's office has concluded
its special audit into the allegations and has submitted its
report to our committee," Deo Filikunjombe, vice-chairman of the
parliamentary public accounts committee told Reuters.
"We are studying the report... and will present its findings
to parliament on November 26."
The chairman of the committee, Zitto Kabwe, has also
confirmed on his Twitter account that his committee had received
the probe report.
It was not clear, however, what action parliament would then
take.
The investigation, which the government ordered in May,
followed claims by opposition MPs that senior government
officials fraudulently authorised payment of at least $122
million of public funds to a private company.
The opposition said the money came from an escrow account
held jointly by state power company TANESCO and independent
power producer IPTL and went to IPTL's owner, Pan Africa Power
(PAP) in 2013. PAP said the transfer was legal.
The government has denied any wrongdoing by its officials.
The government's anti-corruption watchdog is also investigating
the fraud allegations.
The finance minister has said Tanzania would not resort to
seeking emergency loans, citing that issue of aid delay will be
resolved soon.
However, the aid delay has hit Tanzania's shilling currency,
which has fallen sharply over the past month.
The shilling closed trading on Friday at 1,725/1,735 against
the dollar, compared with 1,691/1,696 a month ago.
A senior finance ministry official said the government would
for now allow the exchange rate to be market driven.
