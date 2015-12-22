DAR ES SALAAM Dec 22 Tanzanian President John
Magufuli has suspended a senior rail official and ordered an
investigation into possible irregularities in the awarding of a
tender to build a standard gauge railway line, his office said
on Tuesday.
Tanzania said in March it plans to spend $14.2 billion to
construct a new standard gauge rail network in the next five
years, to be financed with commercial loans as the country aims
to become a regional transport hub.
The suspension of Benhadard Tito, the director general of
the Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO), the state railway
assets holding firm, will "pave way for a thorough investigation
into gross violations of procurement procedures" for the
construction of the rail line, Magufuli's office said.
Magufuli, who took office last month, has pledged to root
out corruption and inefficiency in Tanzania and has already
sacked several senior officials.
Tanzania, like its neighbour Kenya, wants to profit from its
long coastline and upgrade existing rickety railways and roads
to serve growing economies in the heart of Africa.
Magufuli also disbanded the board of directors of RAHCO and
the state-run Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL), the operator of
the country's railway, for failing to take action on
irregularities in the railway tender, his office said.
Last week, the president dismissed the head of the
government's anti-graft body for failing to tackle high-level
corruption. He has also sacked the head of Tanzania's port
authority and the chief tax collector as part of his anti-graft
campaign.
The railway projects planned by the government include
construction of a 2,561 km (1,536 miles) standard gauge railway
connecting the port at the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam
to Tanzania's land-locked neighbours, Rwanda and Burundi, at a
cost of $7.6 billion.
Two additional lines, to cost $6.6 billion, would connect
Dar es Salaam to the coal, iron ore and soda ash mining areas in
the south and northern parts of the country.
The statement from the Tanzanian presidency did not give
details on the irregularities in the railway tender process.
Gas finds in Tanzania as well as Oil discoveries in Kenya
and Uganda, have turned East Africa into an exploration hotspot
for oil firms, but transport infrastructure in those countries
has suffered from decades of under-investment.
