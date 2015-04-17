DAR ES SALAAM, April 17 At least 19 people were
killed on Friday after a minibus they were travelling in plunged
into a river in southern Tanzania, police said.
The accident occurred on a highway in Mbeya, a town in the
south of the country, Mbeya regional police chief Ahmed
Msangi said in a statement. Of those killed, 18 died on the spot
and one died in hospital. Three more were injured.
Traffic accidents are common in the east African country,
where buses are the main form of public transport and are often
crowded and travel on poor roads.
Critics say the authorities fail to enforce basic traffic
rules. Police say accidents are often caused by speeding.
Police officials said more than 100 people have been killed
in road accidents in the past month, mostly involving buses.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)