TANDALE, Tanzania, Jan 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
sight of a drone hovering above the streets of Tandale to map
the crowded flood-prone neighbourhood in the north of Dar es
Salaam spread excitement among inhabitants tired of dealing with
regular inundations.
"I am happy to see something is being done to prevent
flooding," said 35-year-old resident Happy Malimbo.
With the help of drones, city authorities are drawing up
plans to protect and assist suburbs at risk of flooding like
Tandale, offering a glimmer of hope to those who live there.
Since 2013, Dar es Salaam City Council has worked with the
World Bank and other partners, including the Red Cross and the
Open Geospatial Consortium, to plot roads, streams and flood
plains using drones.
Dubbed Ramani Huria (Swahili for "Open Mapping"), the
project aims to help communities in slums create accurate maps
of their localities, which can be used to reduce flood risks and
improve response to disasters, officials said.
Floods come every year to Tandale, one of Dar es Salaam's
largest slums, but inadequate planning means the naturally
occurring hazard often turns into a man-made disaster.
Local people say they have repeatedly suffered losses due to
flooding, which has also left hundreds without shelter.
"I lost most of my belongings as the flood water stormed
into the house in April this year," said Malimbo, who has three
children.
With almost 70 percent of its inhabitants living in informal
settlements, Dar es Salaam is highly vulnerable to flooding,
especially in densely populated slum areas like Tandale.
Heavy rains fall twice a year, often resulting in severe
floods that force thousands of people from their homes and cause
millions of dollars' worth of damage.
COMMUNITY COLLABORATION
Juliana Letara, head of urban planning at Kinondoni
Municipal Council, said the Ramani Huria initiative had trained
university students and community members to identify and map
areas mostly likely to be hit by floods, enabling local
authorities to take action in real time.
Several wards in Tandale, in Kinondoni municipality, have
been mapped to create flood risk models, and a community
resilience plan has established evacuation routes.
"If you can trace where it floods, you can either install or
upgrade infrastructure to improve the situation for the people,"
Letara told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The production of detailed datasets and collaboration with a
separate Red Cross project to tackle flooding have led to the
creation of local teams and plans for disaster preparedness and
response in 10 of Dar es Salaam's most flood-prone communities.
"Ramani Huria maps are user-friendly - they can be used by
people with any level of education," said Letara. "The community
feels a sense of ownership over them because they were a part of
the whole process."
"Now we have a map - and a map is something important to
start with," said Tandale Ward Officer Osiligi Lossai. "We can
identify different areas to restructure and improve. It is a
roadmap for us to set up new plans (and) to organise ourselves
while involving the community."
Officials in Tandale are also using the maps to work out
where flooding could trigger disease outbreaks.
"With these maps, it is easy to identify houses with known
cholera patients and allow an efficient response," said Lossai.
CHEAP TECHNOLOGY
Drones provide high-resolution, real-time imagery which is
needed to develop exposure maps and model ood risk.
Frederick Mbuya, a World Bank consultant working with
Tanzania's Commission for Science and Technology, said drones
are now a proven technology to conduct aerial surveys for land
mapping.
"The use of drones is much cheaper than many other
traditional methods," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
Kinondoni official Letara noted that drones can also help
map areas that cannot be reached on foot due to flooding,
highlighting the critical need for such a tool.
According to World Bank information officer Loy Nabeta, the
data captured so far in the most flood-prone areas of Dar es
Salaam, covering 1.3 million people, has been fed into publicly
accessible online tools such as OpenStreetMap and InaSAFE, which
can be used by communities.
Experts say most people who settle in flood-prone areas have
little choice because they are poor, even if they know their
lives and property are at risk.
As the rainy season does not last long, slum residents are
willing to live with the threat of floods, soon forgetting the
misery they cause, said Tandale resident Salum Kiponda.
But the Ramani Huria project could change the view that
flooding is just something to be endured.
"We often don't know when the floods will come, and what to
do, but this (new) information helps us know how to protect
ourselves," said Malimbo.
