KISHAPU, Tanzania, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
the wind-swept plains of Kishapu, in Tanzania's northern
Shinyanga region, Himelda Tumbo has for a few years struggled to
grow maize on her farm.
"I have suffered huge losses due to drought. The seasonal
rains are not enough and the crops are drying up," she
complained. Maize once grew easily, she said, but now "I can
hardly get enough to feed my family".
The 53-year-old farmer's other traditional crops, such as
beans, groundnuts and yams, also are struggling, she said - one
reason she has now turned to planting drought-resistant orange
sweet potato.
"Unlike maize, orange potato can brave most conditions and
is also resistant to rust diseases," she said.
Tumbo is among hundreds of farmers in the district who have
switched to growing sweet potato as a strategy to cope with
drought and improve food security. In Tanzania's lake regions,
thousands are now growing the potatoes, with support from local
researchers.
The potato has already been in widespread use in Uganda,
where 55,000 household now grow it and 237,000 are expected to
by 2018, according to a U.S. State Department initiative to cut
global hunger and improve food security.
Kenya's Nyanza region, similarly is switching to orange
sweet potato, after farmers in 2012 lost more than 80 percent of
their maize crop to a lethal maize disease.
A TOUGH ALTERNATIVE
Researchers say orange sweet potato is more resilient than
other crops to extreme weather problems such as drought and
flooding caused by heavy rains, and it can stay in the ground
for a long time after maturity, making the time of harvest less
critical.
The crop was first introduced in Tanzania in 2002 by the
International Potato Centre as an alternative staple crop in the
wake of increasingly severe drought that had ravaged maize
harvests in many parts of the country.
It is included in drought-coping strategies supported by the
Mwanza-based Ukirigulu Agriculture Research Institute (UARI),
which has worked on producing and distributing quality vines.
Everina Lukonge, a senior researcher with the institute said
small-scale farmers in the region are being trained to produce
potato seed to use and sell.
"The trained vine growers produce the seeds on their fields
in the dry season and sell them during the rainy season," she
said.
Each bundle of 300 potato vines, enough to sow about a third
of an acre, is sold for 5,000 Tanzanian shillings ($2.40) or
more, said Tumbo, one of the growers.
"When I planted the vines for the first time, they grew very
well and I had a lot of potatoes which helped me to feed my
children," she said. Now "I get sufficient income from selling
the vine and my life is better."
MORE NUTRIENTS
Orange sweet potatoes are particularly valuable in improving
nutrition and food security, researchers say, because they are
very productive, contain vitamins missing from other foods and
are tolerant to extreme weather. With some varieties, the leaves
can also be eaten as a green vegetable.
Despite their growing popularity, analysts say, efforts to
expand the use of orange sweet potatoes in East Africa face a
number of challenges including a shortage of high yielding
vines, a poor delivery system for pest-free vines and lack of
political support.
"Policy makers have mainly ignored this important crop
because it is widely perceived as a poor person's crop that
people turn to when maize fails" said Godfrey Pyumpa, a local
government agriculture engineer based in Morogoro.
But Maulid Ali, a farmers in Itima village in Kishapu, said
growing orange sweet potatoes has made a difference for his
family - and the switch in staple crops wasn't difficult to
accept.
"Since I started growing and eating orange sweet potatoes,
my family's health has improved remarkably. Actually my children
like potatoes more than ugali (maize meal)," he said.
