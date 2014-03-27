DAR ES SALAAM, March 27 Tanzania's current
account deficit expanded by 34.7 percent in January from a year
earlier to equal 17 percent of GDP, weighed down by higher oil
imports and a decline in gold exports, the central bank said on
Thursday.
Africa's fourth-largest gold producer, with a population of
around 45 million, relies heavily on tourism and gold exports.
Tourism remained the country's top foreign exchange earner
in January, generating $1.897 billion in revenues, up 10.1
percent from a year earlier as the number of tourist arrivals
increased, the central bank data showed.
The current account deficit widened to $4.975 billion from
$3.694 billion a year earlier, the Bank of Tanzania said in its
latest monthly economic report.
It is now equal to 17 percent of Tanzania's gross domestic
product, a government official said.
The value of oil imports rose 27.4 percent to $4.32 billion
in January year-on-year, driven by an increase in volume and
despite a decline in global oil prices.
However, the overall balance of payments expanded to $534.8
million in surplus compared with a surplus of $316.6 million in
January last year. The bank attributed this to increased inflows
from capital grants, external borrowing and foreign direct
investments.
Gold export earnings fell 16.5 percent to $1.754 billion in
January, from $2.102 billion a year ago, due to a decline in
both export volumes and prices.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia
and Susan Fenton)